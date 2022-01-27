McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable sales increased 12.3% in Q4 to top the consensus estimate of 10.3%. The restaurant chain delivered a 7.5% comparable sales gain in the U.S. with strong average check growth driven by strategic menu price increases factoring in. Strong menu and marketing promotions, such as the McRib and Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and growth in digital channels, driven by MCD's loyalty program, also contributed to the comparable sales growth.

Comparable sales were 16.8% higher for the International Operated Markets segment against a soft comparable period a year ago when COVID-related closures were much higher. The International Developmental Licensed Markets segment generated a comparable sales increase of 14.2%. Of note, digital systemwide sales exceeded $18 billion for 2021 and accounted for over 25% of total sales in the company's top six markets.

Operating income was 12% higher to $2.4B during the quarter and net income was up 19% to $1.64B, but those marks fell short of expectations. EPS was $2.23 vs $2.34 consensus.

Shares of MCD are down 2.18% premarket to $244.40 after the first revenue and EPS misses for the company in a year.