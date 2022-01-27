Northrop Grumman Q4 sales miss estimates, full-year guidance below consensus

Jan. 27, 2022 7:23 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Exterior Northrop Grumman office business building in Georgia modern glass facade with sign in capital city

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) -1.2% pre-market after Q4 earnings narrowly beat expectations while revenues missed, saying COVID-19 led to a tight labor market, elevated levels of employee leave and supply chain challenges.

Q4 net income jumped by 8x to $2.71B from $330M in the year-ago quarter, but the increase includes a $1.8B after-tax mark-to-market pension and OPB benefit, while sales fell 15% to $8.64B, below ~$9B consensus.

Q4 sales by segment: Space Systems +4% Y/Y to $2.66B, Aeronautics Systems -25% to $2.63B, Mission Systems -8% to $2.52B, Defense Systems -28% to $1.38B.

Q4 net cash provided by operations fell 10% Y/Y to $1.44B; adjusted free cash flow fell 61% to $709M; operating margin declined to 8.6% from 11.3% in the prior-year period.

For FY 2022, Northrop forecasts adjusted EPS of $24.50-$25.10, in line with $25.02 analyst consensus, on sales of $36.2B-$36.6B, below $37.12B consensus.

The company also said it added $2B to its stock buyback program, raising its total buyback authorization to $4.2B.

Earlier, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies reported better than expected quarterly earnings (I, II).

