Canon reports Q4 results
Jan. 27, 2022 7:32 AM ETCanon Inc. (CAJ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canon press release (NYSE:CAJ): Q4 Net income of ¥60B.
- Revenue of ¥955.45B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Upon taking into consideration the current economic forecast, the aforementioned currency exchange rates, fulfillment of backorders in the current fiscal year, recovery of office printing and enhancing the production processes of semiconductor lithography equipment, Canon projects full-year consolidated net sales of ¥3,870.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.2%; operating profit of ¥332.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 17.8%; income before income taxes of ¥360.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 18.9%; and net income attributable to Canon Inc. of ¥245.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 14.1%.