4D Pharma reports additional positive data from Part A of mid-stage asthma drug trial

4D Pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) announces additional clinical data from Part A of its Phase I/II trial of MRx-4DP0004, an orally-delivered single strain Live Biotherapeutic being developed for the treatment of asthma.

The Company previously reported topline safety and efficacy data from Part A of this trial.

The primary endpoint was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of MRx-4DP0004. Secondary endpoints evaluating clinical activity include Asthma Control Questionnaire (ACQ-6), use of short-acting beta agonist (SABA) rescue medication, Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire (AQLQ), lung function, and exacerbations.

MRx-4DP0004 showed activity across multiple secondary endpoints compared to placebo, generating promising preliminary signals of clinical activity which support progression into Part B of the Phase I/II study.

At end of treatment, 83.3% of patients receiving MRx-4DP0004 experienced reductions in ACQ-6 score, compared to 56.3% in the placebo arm. The proportion of patients with reductions in ACQ-6 score at end of treatment will be the primary endpoint for Part B of the Phase I/II trial.

50% of patients receiving MRx-4DP0004 reduced their use of SABA, compared to 18.8% of patients receiving placebo. Overreliance on SABA rescue medication is associated with a greater risk of exacerbations, hospitalizations and mortality, and reduced SABA use is a key indicator of improved asthma control.

50.0% of patients receiving MRx-4DP0004 experienced a clinically meaningful increase in AQLQ scores of ≥0.5 at end of treatment, compared to 31.3% receiving placebo.

Part B is expected to enroll up to 90 patients and will assess clinical efficacy in addition to exploratory immune and microbiome biomarkers.

LBPS shares up 2.4% premarket at $4.39.