Afya approves new share repurchase program
Jan. 27, 2022 7:40 AM ETAfya Limited (AFYA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Post completion of its second share repurchase program, Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) board approved a new share repurchase program wherein the company may repurchase up to 1.8M of its outstanding Class A common shares.
- It represents 4% of its free float in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, beginning on Jan.27 until the earlier of completion of the repurchase or Dec.31, 2022.
- The prior repurchase program led to purchase of 1.4M Class A shares.
- Afya plans to repurchase the shares for use in its stock option program, consideration in futures business combinations transactions and general corporate purposes.