Solar Alliance Energy inks contract with AESSEAL for 526-kw solar project in Tennessee
Jan. 27, 2022 7:41 AM ETSolar Alliance Energy Inc. (SAENF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Solar Alliance Energy (OTCPK:SAENF) has signed a contract with AESSEAL, a specialist in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals and support systems, for a 526-kilowatt (“kW”) roof mount solar system at AESSEAL’s U.S. headquarters in Rockford, Tennessee.
- Under the contract, it will design, engineer and install the project, which is scheduled to begin construction in April and is targeted for completion by the end of October 2022.
- The company is working with Boyd CAT, a regional Caterpillar dealer, on this project which will feature CAT solar panels.
- The Kentucky contract signing in late 2021 includes an option for the customer to select Solar Alliance to build an additional 500-kW system at the same location, for a potential total project size of 1 MW.