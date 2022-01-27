Blackstone stock gains 4% after Q4 results reflect record fee-related earnings

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock climbs 4.0% in premarket trading after Q4 results beat consensus, capping off a year in which its assets under management rose 42%, its fastest growth rate in more than a decade.

"Outstanding investment performance and the power of our brand are leading to share gains in multiple customer channels, driving exceptional earnings momentum for our shareholders," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman in a statement.

Q4 distributable EPS of $1.71, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40, grows from $0.82 in Q3 and $1.13 in Q4 2020.

Q4 fee-related earnings of $1.83B, or $1.52 per share, reaches a record and compares with $779M, or $0.65 per share, in Q3 and $750M, or $0.62 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total assets under management of $880.9B rose from $730.7B in Q3 and increased 42% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM of $650.0B grew from $528.4B at Q3 end.

Q4 inflows of $154.8B surged from $46.7B of inflows in Q3. In the most recent quarter, inflows include $77.6B across segments from the AIG Life & Retirement and Everlake transactions.

Realizations were $21.0B in Q4, just under $21.8B in Q3, while capital deployment was $65.8B in the most recent quarter vs. $37.1B in Q3.

Investment performance by segment (appreciation/gross returns):

Real Estate — Opportunistic 12.0%; Core+ 7.2%

Private Equity — Corporate Private Equity 4.8%; Tactical Opportunities 11.0%; Secondaries 9.1%;

Hedge Fund Solutions — 0.8%;

Credit & Insurance — Private Credit 4.6%; Liquid Credit 0.8%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Blackstone non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.31, revenue of $4.46B beats by $1.15.