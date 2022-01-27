Altria Group (NYSE:MO) tracks higher after edging past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report.

Revenue was down 0.8% during the quarter to $6.3B. The decline was due in part to the timing of the sale of the wine business. Smokeable products adjusted OCI was reported at $2.50B to match the consensus expectation. Oral tobacco adjusted OCI was $390M vs. $403M consensus. Adjusted EPS increased 10.1% to $1.09, primarily driven by higher adjusted OCI, favorable net periodic benefit income and fewer shares outstanding, partially offset by higher income taxes.

On the capital allocation front, Altria (MO) says it returned more than $8.1B in cash to shareholders in 2021 through dividends and share repurchases. That tally marks the third-largest single-year cash return in Altria’s history and the largest annual return since 2002.

Looking ahead, Altria (MO) sees full-year EPS of $4.79 to $4.93 vs. $4.82 consensus. The tobacco products giant also expects capital expenditures to be between $200M and $250M for 2022 and depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $210M.

Shares of Altria (MO) are up 0.36% premarket to $49.65 and sit above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages despite the recent market turmoil.