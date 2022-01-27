Stolt-Nielsen GAAP EPS of $0.65, revenue of $593.06M
Jan. 27, 2022 7:44 AM ETStolt-Nielsen Limited (SOIEF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stolt-Nielsen press release (OTCPK:SOIEF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.65.
- Revenue of $593.06M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “I am positive about the 2022 market outlook for all our businesses. Although the first quarter tends to be our seasonally weakest quarter, initial signs are that volumes and rates in all three logistics businesses are holding or even improving. Stolt Tankers’ markets are poised to strengthen as the delivery rate of newbuildings slows down and volumes increase. At Stolthaven Terminals utilisation continued to firm during the quarter, and with higher utilisation I expect higher rates to follow. The market for Stolt Tank Containers continues to look strong, with good demand and inefficiencies in the supply chain causing capacity tightness, improving margin per shipment. At Stolt Sea Farm, biomass growth is strong for both turbot and sole, putting us in a good position to meet growing demand as we continue to expand the geographic scope of our customer base."