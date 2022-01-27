Taysha posts early biomarker data for gene therapy in GM2 gangliosidosis

Jan. 27, 2022 7:48 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) announced encouraging initial biomarker data for its experimental gene therapy TSHA-101 in patients with Sandhoff and Tay-Sachs diseases, two forms of GM2 gangliosidosis.
  • The Hex A enzyme levels in patients with asymptomatic GM2 gangliosidosis – a genetically inherited disorder of the brain and spinal cord – stand at least 5% of normal activity, based on natural history data.
  • However, following the treatment with TSHA-101, patient 1 with Sandhoff disease indicated 38-fold and 58-fold of Hex A enzyme levels above the asymptomatic level at month 1 and month 3, respectively. Patient 2 with Tay-Sachs disease showed a 5-fold above the asymptomatic level at month 1.
  • According to initial findings, TSHA-101 was well tolerated with no significant drug-related events.
  • “We look forward to submitting a protocol amendment to expand patient enrollment in the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial and providing additional updates later this year,” Chief Medical Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies, Suyash Prasad, said.
  • In December, the company announced that the European Commission granted the orphan drug designation for TSHA-101.
