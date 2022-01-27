Missfresh enters strategic partnership with Ocean Engine
Jan. 27, 2022 7:50 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) has entered a strategic partnership with Ocean Engine, a digital marketing platform owned by Bytedance, and expanded its presence on one of China's most popular social networking platforms, Douyin, by launching a unique livestream grocery shopping service with less than one-hour delivery in Beijing and Shanghai.
- The company will offer more private-label products to Douyin livestream shoppers to deliver an exceptional instant shopping experience.
- The collaboration with Ocean Engine for Missfresh's grocery shopping livestream on Bytedance's app Douyin primarily focuses on fresh ingredients, prepacked food, and beverage products.
- The collaboration boasts Missfresh's first-mover advantage of offering delivery times in as fast as 30 minutes for livestream shopping, while simultaneously highlighting that livestream shopping is embracing instant deliveries in addition to next-day and two-day shipping services.
- Share are down 1.89% PM.