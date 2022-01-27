Missfresh enters strategic partnership with Ocean Engine

Jan. 27, 2022 7:50 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) has entered a strategic partnership with Ocean Engine, a digital marketing platform owned by Bytedance, and expanded its presence on one of China's most popular social networking platforms, Douyin, by launching a unique livestream grocery shopping service with less than one-hour delivery in Beijing and Shanghai.
  • The company will offer more private-label products to Douyin livestream shoppers to deliver an exceptional instant shopping experience.
  • The collaboration with Ocean Engine for Missfresh's grocery shopping livestream on Bytedance's app Douyin primarily focuses on fresh ingredients, prepacked food, and beverage products.
  • The collaboration boasts Missfresh's first-mover advantage of offering delivery times in as fast as 30 minutes for livestream shopping, while simultaneously highlighting that livestream shopping is embracing instant deliveries in addition to next-day and two-day shipping services.
  • Share are down 1.89% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.