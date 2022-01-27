Valero beats - talks up refining market fundamentals

Valero (NYSE:VLO) beat Wall street estimates handily in Q4, is confident in the refining macro, and provided same-or-improved guidance on the Company's major project deliveries. Analysts will be focused on quarter-ahead utilization guidance on the upcoming conference call, but this looks like a strong update from Valero, with the stock up ~2% on light volume in the pre market.

Valero posted adjusted eps of $2.81 versus street estimates at $1.82; this result is on the back of a ~13% tax rate, and after normalizing for tax, eps came in closer to $2.54.

Note, this large beat is after Street revised estimates higher by ~300%.

Management is encouraged by the developing macro, with CEO Joe Gorder saying " We saw ... margins supported by strong product demand .. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic with low global light product inventories, strong demand, global supply tightness due to significant refining capacity rationalization, and wider sour crude oil differentials"

Management "continues to target a long-term payout ratio of 40-505 of CFO", though the company generated $5.9b in CFO 2021 ($3.7b net of working capital) and paid out $1.6b in dividends.

At Diamond Green, the St. Charles refinery began operations in Q4 on time and ahead of budget; the Port Arthur DGD 3 project delivery date is pulled forward marginally from 1h to 1Q of 2023.

Yesterday Piper Sandler published a very bullish refining note, effectively calling for a refining super-cycle. With Valero's CEO, one of the industry's most respected, repeating the Sandler bull-case almost verbatim in this morning's release, perhaps the pure-play, small-cap refining names like PBF (NYSE:PBF), Par (NYSE:PARR) and Saras are worth a second look as a re-opening trade.