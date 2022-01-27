Vivos Therapeutics files for U.S. patent on new protocols in Vivos Method for sleep apnea
Jan. 27, 2022 7:53 AM ETVivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announces the filing of a U.S. patent application related to certain new and enhanced clinical methods and protocols developed within Vivos Method treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
- The Vivos Method, inclusive of the Vivos System, seeks to treat OSA through a combination of oral appliances and devices as well as proprietary clinical methods and protocols.
- This new patent application was based on early field data which revealed an additional 58% average improvement in AHI score reductions in OSA patients who had received treatment with the Vivos Method where the revised clinical protocols were implemented.
- Shares down 1.2% premarket at $2.40.