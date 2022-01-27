Southwest Airlines is higher after guiding for profitability after February

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is higher in early trading after topping Q4 expectations and setting favorable guidance on the return to profitability.

Revenue rose 151% in Q4 to $5.05B. Operating revenues per available seat mile was down 3.8% to 13.77 cents vs. the 2019 level, driven primarily by a passenger revenue yield decrease of 4.1% and a load factor decrease of 2.1 points. Those marks indicate the gap to the pre-pandemic levels is narrowing.

Southwest (LUV) warns that it is experiencing higher unit cost inflation in 2022 as it continue to navigate through the pandemic. Cost per available seat mile is expected to peak this quarter and LUV's plans call for unit costs to ease from there into 2023.

Looking ahead, Southwest Airlines sees losses for January and February before a return to profitability in March. "We expect to be profitable for the remaining three quarters of this year, and for full year 2022. As demand for air travel recovers, we intend to substantially grow available seat miles (ASMs, or capacity) to restore the majority of our route network by the end of 2023," notes LUV. The carrier expects to add 8K employees this year as demand picks up.

Southwest ended Q4 with liquidity of $16.5B and debt of $10.7B.

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) are up 0.18% premarket to $43.79 following the earnings topper.