Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) +1.5% pre-market after beating Wall Street expectations for FQ1 earnings and revenues, and affirming above-consensus FY 2022 earnings guidance as it forecasts double-digit sales growth despite supply chain constraints.

Rockwell sees full-year adjusted EPS of $10.50-$11.10, above $10.76 analyst consensus estimate, on revenue growth of 16%-19%, which would translate to $8.12B-$8.33B, in line with $8.17B consensus.

Q1 profit fell 59% to $241.5M from $593.3M in the year-earlier quarter, which the company attributed to lower fair value gains in FY 2022 compared with the prior year related to its investment in PTC.

Q1 orders jumped more than 40% Y/Y to a quarterly record $2.5B; Q1 margin was 15.2%, compared to 44.8% in the same period last year, also due primarily to the PTC adjustments.