Digital Asset Monetary Network reduces 45% of remaining convertible debt

Jan. 27, 2022 7:58 AM ETDigital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (DATI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCPK:DATI) announced today, that DigitalAMN started the year by eliminating ~45% of its remaining convertible debt.
  • This indicates an overall debt reduction of ~20%; currently, the company has $483,933 of convertible debt remaining, all fixed at a minimum conversion price of $0.35.
  • Taking the current debt reduction, as of Q3 the company's principal debt obligations totaled $1.97M (~44% of which was attributed to convertible debt, all adhering to the Floor Price).
  • Post extinguishing $387K of convertible debt, going into Q4, the company was left with $1.6M+ in total debt with $483,933 of it being convertible debt adhering to the Floor Price.
  • Almost 49% of this convertible debt is held by company's insiders and/or its management team; 70% of remaining $1.6M+ of total debt is classified as non-convertible debt.
