Mastercard Non-GAAP EPS of $2.35 beats by $0.14, revenue of $5.2B beats by $30M
- Mastercard press release (NYSE:MA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.35 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $5.2B (+26.2% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Gross dollar volume growth of 23%, on a local currency basis, to $2.1T.
- Cross-border volume growth of 53% on a local currency basis.
- Switched transactions growth of 27%.
- “We had a strong fourth quarter as spending trends continued to improve, with Q4 cross-border spending now above pre-pandemic levels. We are optimistic about the coming year as consumers, businesses and governments have become more adaptable to the changing environment,” said Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO. “We are executing on our strategic priorities and making good progress in scaling new products, strengthening partner relationships and winning new deals. Further, we are adding to our unique services capabilities with the planned acquisition of Dynamic Yield, which creates individually tailored experiences for consumers across digital channels.”