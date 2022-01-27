Fireblocks cryptocurrency custody platform gets $8B valuation in funding round
Jan. 27, 2022 8:06 AM ETGOOG, BK, BRPHF, SIVBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fireblocks, a cryptocurrency direct custody platform, raises $550M in series E funding, co-led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital, bringing the company's valuation to more than $8B, the company said.
- Other investors participating in the round include General Atlantic, Index Ventures, Mammoth, CapitalG (Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) independent growth fund), Altimeter, Iconiq Strategic Partners, Canapi Ventures, and Parafi Growth Fund.
- Fireblocks supports more than 20 blockchains and 1,000 cryptocurrencies and says it's powering digital asset use cases across trading, gaming, NFTs, digital securities, and payments that will allow more businesses, web 2.0 leaders and enterprises, including all financial institutions, to participate in the digital asset economy.
- Its crypto capital markets ecosystem is used by customers such as Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Revolut, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), Crypto.com, BlockFi, Deribit, eToro, and CoinShares.
- Last March, BNY Mellon (BK) and SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) were among companies investing in Fireblocks' $133M series C funding round.