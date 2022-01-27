Biogen/Eisai highlights details for Phase 4 Aduhelm study in Alzheimer's disease

Jan. 27, 2022

Alzheimers Disease concept , Brain degenerative diseases Parkinson

juststock/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announce additional details about the Phase 4 confirmatory study, ENVISION, of Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use in early Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
  • The primary endpoint for ENVISION trial will be measured by the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) at 18 months after treatment initiation with Aduhelm.
  • Biogen aims to enroll 18% of U.S. participants in the study from Black/African American and Latinx populations.
  • The update also includes an increase in the previously announced enrollment, from 1,300 to 1,500 people with early AD.
  • Secondary endpoints include AD Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog 13), AD Cooperative Study - Activities of Daily Living Inventory - Mild Cognitive Impairment Version (ADCS-ADL-MCI), Integrated AD Rating Scale (iADRS), Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI-10).
  • The initiation of patient screening for ENVISION is planned for May 2022. The primary completion date is expected to be approximately four years after the study begins.
  • Previously, in July 2021, the companies set another diversity goal in the observational Phase 4 ICARE AD trial, which aims to enroll a total of approx. 6,000 patients.
