Biogen/Eisai highlights details for Phase 4 Aduhelm study in Alzheimer's disease
Jan. 27, 2022 Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF)
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announce additional details about the Phase 4 confirmatory study, ENVISION, of Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use in early Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- The primary endpoint for ENVISION trial will be measured by the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) at 18 months after treatment initiation with Aduhelm.
- Biogen aims to enroll 18% of U.S. participants in the study from Black/African American and Latinx populations.
- The update also includes an increase in the previously announced enrollment, from 1,300 to 1,500 people with early AD.
- Secondary endpoints include AD Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog 13), AD Cooperative Study - Activities of Daily Living Inventory - Mild Cognitive Impairment Version (ADCS-ADL-MCI), Integrated AD Rating Scale (iADRS), Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI-10).
- The initiation of patient screening for ENVISION is planned for May 2022. The primary completion date is expected to be approximately four years after the study begins.
- Previously, in July 2021, the companies set another diversity goal in the observational Phase 4 ICARE AD trial, which aims to enroll a total of approx. 6,000 patients.