THC BioMed issued a foreign license to grow cannabis for medical and scientific use
Jan. 27, 2022 8:09 AM ETTHC Biomed Intl Ltd. (THCBF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- THC BioMed (OTCQX:THCBF) announced that an overseas government granted it a license on Jan. 19 to cultivate cannabis for medical and scientific use.
- We are in advanced talks with the government to conduct scientific research on cannabis, THC BioMed said, adding that it is looking forward to amendments or clarification whether the company requires additional clearances to conduct the scientific research.
- THC BioMed plans to focus its R&D efforts on whether Cannabidiol ("CBD") and other compounds from the cannabis plant can prevent or inhibit COVID-19 infections.
- Read: According to recent lab-based studies, CBD has potential to prevent or treat COVID-19. A report published in the Journal of Natural Products showed that CBG and CBDA at high doses could prevent infections by entering the cells.