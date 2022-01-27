Oatly Group is rated at Neutral by Mizuho with a better entry point anticipated

Jan. 27, 2022 8:09 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Oat Milk Giant Oatly Makes Public Debut On NASDAQ

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Mizuho Securities launches coverage of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) with a Neutral rating and $7 price target.

Analyst John Baumgartner says the firm is bullish on the long-term growth potential for plant-based beverages (currently an $18 billion global market), oat milk's ability to gain share within the market and OTLY's leadership within the oat variety. "However, lingering COVID volatility, supply chain challenges, and significant cost inflation are untimely," he notes.

Those factors are seen presenting headwinds for Oatly with near-term growth and hitting Street estimates during 2022. Baumgartner thinks patient investors may find a better entry point amid the short-term volatility.

On valuation, OTLY is noted to be trading at 3.5X Mizuho's 2022 sales estimate to mark a 25% premium to the packaged food median. The risk-reward profile is called balanced.

Shares of Oatly (OTLY) are up 1.65% premarket to $6.79. Mizuho assigns a price target of $7 to Oatly Group (OTLY) vs. the average analyst price target of $14.73.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.