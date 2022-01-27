Oatly Group is rated at Neutral by Mizuho with a better entry point anticipated

Mizuho Securities launches coverage of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) with a Neutral rating and $7 price target.

Analyst John Baumgartner says the firm is bullish on the long-term growth potential for plant-based beverages (currently an $18 billion global market), oat milk's ability to gain share within the market and OTLY's leadership within the oat variety. "However, lingering COVID volatility, supply chain challenges, and significant cost inflation are untimely," he notes.

Those factors are seen presenting headwinds for Oatly with near-term growth and hitting Street estimates during 2022. Baumgartner thinks patient investors may find a better entry point amid the short-term volatility.

On valuation, OTLY is noted to be trading at 3.5X Mizuho's 2022 sales estimate to mark a 25% premium to the packaged food median. The risk-reward profile is called balanced.

Shares of Oatly (OTLY) are up 1.65% premarket to $6.79. Mizuho assigns a price target of $7 to Oatly Group (OTLY) vs. the average analyst price target of $14.73.