Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance funds senior secured credit facility to Sanctuary Medicinals
Jan. 27, 2022 8:11 AM ETChicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) funded $10M as the initial advance of a new $25M senior secured credit facility to Sanctuary Medicinals for supporting their retail and cultivation expansion in Florida.
- Sanctuary operates a premier cultivation and processing facility with 5 operational dispensaries and plans to open 18+ additional locations in Florida during 2022.
- Since completion of IPO in December 2021, Chicago Atlantic has funded a total of $28.6M of principal under five new loans and credit facilities to five separate operators as well as an additional $45.6M of principal to existing borrowers under current credit facilities in 12 states for total loan fundings of ~$74.2M.