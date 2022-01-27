CareCloud launches $25M offering of Series B Preferred Stock
Jan. 27, 2022 8:14 AM ET
- CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) has launched a $25M underwritten public offering of its non-convertible Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Series B Preferred Stock offered in the public offering.
- Net proceeds from the offering, if completed, will be used for redemption of a portion of its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, with up to $7.5M of net proceeds reserved for working capital, general corporate purposes and growth initiatives, including potential future acquisitions.
- The company has filed an application to list the Series B Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MTBCO." If the application is approved, trading of the Series B Preferred Stock is expected to begin within 30 days after the initial delivery of shares to the underwriters.