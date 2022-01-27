CareCloud launches $25M offering of Series B Preferred Stock

Jan. 27, 2022 8:14 AM ETCareCloud, Inc. (MTBC), MTBCPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) has launched a $25M underwritten public offering of its non-convertible Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share.
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Series B Preferred Stock offered in the public offering.
  • Net proceeds from the offering, if completed, will be used for redemption of a portion of its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, with up to $7.5M of net proceeds reserved for working capital, general corporate purposes and growth initiatives, including potential future acquisitions.
  • The company has filed an application to list the Series B Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MTBCO." If the application is approved, trading of the Series B Preferred Stock is expected to begin within 30 days after the initial delivery of shares to the underwriters.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.