1-800 FLOWERS.COM down 22% after outlook sharply falls short of consensus: Q2 Miss
Jan. 27, 2022 8:15 AM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) falls 22% in premarket trading after the company reported earnings miss with revised outlook coming below the consensus mark.
- Q2 Revenue of $943M (+7.5% Y/Y) misses estimates by $36.36M.
- By Segment: Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, $590.9M (+9.8% Y/Y); Consumer Floral and Gifts, $315.1M (+3.2% Y/Y); and BloomNet, $37.9M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $133.1M, down 19% Y/Y.
- Gross profit margin of 40.1%, a decline of 530 bps.
- "The holiday period was characterized by several significant headwinds including increased costs for seasonal labor, ongoing supply-chain disruptions due to the resurgence of COVID pandemic," comments CEO Chris McCann.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.45.
- FY 2022 Guidance: The company has revised its guidance for full-year given the macro headwinds during the first half of the period.
- Revenue is expected to grow at 7% to 9%, vs. prior guidance of +10% to +12%, vs. consensus of 11.01% growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $140-$150M.
- EPS to range between $0.90-$1, notably down from consensus of $1.83.
