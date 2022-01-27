1-800 FLOWERS.COM down 22% after outlook sharply falls short of consensus: Q2 Miss

Jan. 27, 2022 8:15 AM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

business collapse

pictafolio/E+ via Getty Images

  • 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) falls 22% in premarket trading after the company reported earnings miss with revised outlook coming below the consensus mark.
  • Q2 Revenue of $943M (+7.5% Y/Y) misses estimates by $36.36M.
  • By Segment: Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, $590.9M (+9.8% Y/Y); Consumer Floral and Gifts, $315.1M (+3.2% Y/Y); and BloomNet, $37.9M (+11.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $133.1M, down 19% Y/Y.
  • Gross profit margin of 40.1%, a decline of 530 bps.
  • "The holiday period was characterized by several significant headwinds including increased costs for seasonal labor, ongoing supply-chain disruptions due to the resurgence of COVID pandemic," comments CEO Chris McCann.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.45.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: The company has revised its guidance for full-year given the macro headwinds during the first half of the period.
  • Revenue is expected to grow at 7% to 9%, vs. prior guidance of +10% to +12%, vs. consensus of 11.01% growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $140-$150M.
  • EPS to range between $0.90-$1, notably down from consensus of $1.83.
  • Earlier, 1-800-Flowers.com acquires Alice's Table, broadens experiential offerings
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.