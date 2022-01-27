Marqeta expands global footprint to 39 countries after tapping Asia-Pacific region
Jan. 27, 2022 8:19 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Marqeta's (NASDAQ:MQ) payments platform gets certified in Singapore, Philippines and Thailand, expanding its global reach to 39 countries globally, the company says.
- With new certifications in these three nations, Marqeta's (MQ) platform is now enabled in five countries in the Asia Pacific region. The company seeks to initially target fintechs and local disruptors that are committed to improving digital payment infrastructure.
- Additionally, MQ plans to establish Singapore as its Asia Pacific regional hub, building a broader team to support the region in 2022.
- Meanwhile, shares of MQ edge lower by 0.1% in pre-market trading.
