Levi Strauss rallies after strong demand trends set it up for outperformance this year

Jan. 27, 2022 8:20 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shoots higher in early trading after the company's earnings report and guidance update are viewed favorably. Shares of LEVI are up 8.22% premarket to $21.99.

Revenue was up 22% during the crucial holiday quarter. The company guided for full-year revenue to be up 11% to 13% to $6.4B to $6.5B vs. $6.37B consensus. Adjusted EPS is seen landing in a range of $1.50 to $1.65 vs. $1.52 consensus.

Morgan Stanley says encouraging holiday results stand out against peers and suggests the momentum carried into Q1 of this year despite Omicron-related headwinds. Analyst Kimberly Greenberger walks away positive on Levi Strauss' long-term margin opportunity, driven by strong demand, price/AUR increases and a higher direct-to-consumer mix. MS sticks with an Overweight rating on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).

During the LEVI conference call, execs noted that consumer demand remained very strong and outstripped supply due to supply chain constraints by approximately $50M in the quarter or 3% of revenue. Read the earnings call transcript.

