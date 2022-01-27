Boeing wins $1.4B freighter order from China Airlines

Jan. 27, 2022 8:19 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +0.6% pre-market after saying it received an order valued at $1.4B from China Airlines for four 777 Freighters, adding to the Taiwan flag carrier's all-Boeing cargo fleet.

"The 777 Freighter has played a critical role in our efforts to maintain profitability during the pandemic," China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien says. In 2021, China Airlines' air cargo revenue nearly tripled from 2019 pre-COVID levels, which nearly offset a 96% plunge in passenger revenue.

Boeing shares plunged nearly 5% yesterday, making it the largest loser on the Dow Jones index, after reporting a much larger than forecast Q4 loss.

