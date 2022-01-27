Genius Sports issues future financial outlooks
Jan. 27, 2022 8:25 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) has issued financial outlook for 2022 and 2023 at its inaugural virtual investor day event.
- 2022 Outlook: Group revenue is expected to approximately $340M (consensus: $345.02M) and Group Adj. EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $15M.
- 2023 Outlook: The company expects Group Revenue in the range of $430 to $440M (consensus: $431.90M) and Group Adj. EBITDA of $40 to $50 million.
- Earlier this month, Genius Sports rallied after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with a Outperform rating