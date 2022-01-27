CLNE, YNDX and OZON among pre market gainers
- The National Security (NASDAQ:NSEC) +67% on merger deal with VR Insurance.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) +26% wins funding from Gates Foundation to test inhalational COVID-19 antibodies.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) +14% creates 1M subscription rights.
- Mechel (NYSE:MTL) +11%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) +11% on Q4 results.
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) +11% on Q4 results.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) +10% on Q2 results.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) +9%.
- DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) +9% on report that Tencent wants to take streaming co. private this year.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) +8%.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) +7%.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) +7% announces 10-year agreement with Genesis Global Ltd.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +6%.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) +6%.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) +6%.
- Xilinx XLNX +6% after getting Chinese approval for $35B sale to Advanced Micro Devices.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) +5% on Q4 results.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) +5%.
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) +5% on Q4 results.