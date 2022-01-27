Cocrystal Pharma picks two oral antiviral candidates for COVID-19

Jan. 27, 2022 8:29 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Coronavirus Cells New Strain

BlackJack3D/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) announced its decision to select oral investigational antiviral drug candidates, CDI-988 and CDI-873 for further development against COVID-19. A first-in-human trial for one of the candidates is expected to begin this year.
  • Both agents target a conserved region of the active site of the SARS-CoV-2 main protease that plays a major role in viral replication.
  • The candidates have a differentiated chemical profile, Cocrystal Pharma said, adding that in lab studies, both have retained activity against current variants of concern, including the Omicron.
  • In pre-clinical trials, CDI-988 and CDI-873 have indicated a promising safety profile and pharmacokinetic properties supporting a potential daily oral dosing schedule.
  • In addition, the company expects to advance its lead asset for COVID-19, CDI-45205, into clinical trials this year after receiving guidance from the FDA, as announced early this month.
