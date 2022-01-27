Jobless claims fall 30K to 260K

Jan. 27, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Application for benefits

KLH49/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -30K to 260K vs. 265K consensus and 290K prior (revised from 286K).
  • 4-week moving average was 231K, a increase of 20K from the previous week's revised average of 211,000.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ended Jan. 15, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 267,573 in the week ended Jan. 22, a decrease of 73,357 (or 21.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 43,282 (or -12.7 percent) from the previous week. There were 840,705 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.675M vs. 1.624M prior and 1.650M consensus.
