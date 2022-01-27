Q4 GDP jumps 6.9%, leapfrogging 5.7% consensus estimate
Jan. 27, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor109 Comments
- Q4 GDP (initial estimate): +6.9% vs. +5.7% consensus and +2.3% in Q3. GDP growth surpassed the estimates as businesses stocked up on inventory and invested in intellectual property and consumers shifted spending to services.
- For 2021, real GDP increased 5.7% vs. a 3.4% decline in 2020, reflecting a rebound from the pandemic-induced shock.
- The quarter's growth in real GDP reflects increases in private inventory investment, exports, consumer spending, and nonresidential fixed investment (i.e., business spending on equipment/buildings/intellectual property) that were partly offset by decreases in both federal and state and local government spending.
- PCE price index: +6.5% vs. +5.3% prior.
- Core PCE prices: +4.90% matches consensus, rises from +4.60% in Q3.
- The increase in spending by consumers reflects more spending in services, led by health care, recreation, and transportation. The increase in nonresidential fixed investment primarily reflected an increase in intellectual property products that was partly offset by a decrease in structures.
- The private inventory investment was led by retail and wholesale trade, with investment by motor vehicle dealers contributing the most.
- Disposable personal income increased by 0.3% in Q4 vs. Q3 and real disposable personal income fell 5.8% in the quarter vs. a decrease of 4.3%.
- Personal saving rate was 7.4% of disposable personal income in Q4, down from the 9.5% rate in Q3.
- Also out today: Durable goods orders drop 0.9% in December, more than expected