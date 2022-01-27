Bausch Health Companies launches $1B senior notes offering
Jan. 27, 2022 8:32 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) launches offering of $1B principal mount of new senior secured notes due 2027 in the private placement deal; terms yet to be determined.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2022
- Also, the company as previously announced is seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement that will consist of ~$2.5B of new term B loans and a $975M revolving credit facility.
- The proceeds from the offering as well as from the Bausch + Lomb IPO is expected to be used to fund the redemption of its existing 6.125% and 9% Senior Notes due 2025, and to refinance all of the existing Term B Loans.
- Stock is up 1% in premarket trading.
