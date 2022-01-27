BridgeBio begins dosing of gene therapy in phase 1/2 trial for adrenal gland disorder
Jan. 27, 2022 8:33 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 trial, dubbed ADventure, evaluating its gene therapy BBP-631 to treat adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
- CAH refers to a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands.
- "Our investigational gene therapy offers patients a potential single-dose intervention designed to restore their body’s hormone and steroid balance by making their own cortisol and aldosterone,” said Eric David, CEO at BridgeBio Gene Therapy.
- The company expects initial phase 1/2 data in H2 2022.
- Initial data from the AAV9 gene therapy for Canavan disease is also expected in H2.
