BridgeBio begins dosing of gene therapy in phase 1/2 trial for adrenal gland disorder

Jan. 27, 2022 8:33 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Blue chromosome DNA and gradually glowing flicker light matter chemical when camera moving closeup. Medical and Heredity genetic health concept. Technology science. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 trial, dubbed ADventure, evaluating its gene therapy BBP-631 to treat adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
  • CAH refers to a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands.
  • "Our investigational gene therapy offers patients a potential single-dose intervention designed to restore their body’s hormone and steroid balance by making their own cortisol and aldosterone,” said Eric David, CEO at BridgeBio Gene Therapy.
  • The company expects initial phase 1/2 data in H2 2022.
  • Initial data from the AAV9 gene therapy for Canavan disease is also expected in H2.
  • BIO +1.54% premarket to $9.89
