Durable goods orders drop 0.9% in December, higher than expected

Jan. 27, 2022 8:37 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • December Durable goods orders -0.9% vs. -0.5% expected and compared to the upwardly revised +3.2% in the month before.

  • The drop comes in after two consecutive monthly increases.
  • Core durable goods orders +0.4% in-line with expectations, lower from upwardly revised 1.1% in November.
  • Non-defense orders ex aircraft 0.0% vs. +0.4% expected, compared to 0.3% rise in November.
  • Non-defense new orders for capital goods in December decreased $2.1B or 2.4% to $87.4B.
  • Communications equipment and capital goods orders saw a 5.9% drop in new orders.
  • Machinery orders saw a 0.1% drop while computers and electronic products reported a 2.8% decrease.
  • Q4 GDP saw a significant 6.9% jump, significantly crossing the 5.7% consensus.
