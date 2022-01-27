Cresco Labs opens new Sunnyside Clearwater store in Florida, U.S.
Jan. 27, 2022 8:37 AM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) continues to grow its retail footprint in Florida with the opening of Sunnyside Clearwater at 19042 U.S. Hwy 19 N.
- The new Clearwater store is the Company’s sixth new store opening in Florida and marks its 48th dispensary nationwide. CRLBF expects to open a new Sunnyside in N. Miami (505 NE 125th St.) by the end of February, pending city approval.
- “Since entering Florida in April 2021, we’ve expanded patient access across Florida. It has been great seeing the reception to our Sunnyside dispensaries and we look forward to launching Cresco Labs’ portfolio of products shortly,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO & Co-founder at Cresco Labs.
- In addition, the company serves patients through its Sunnyside dispensaries in Avon Park, Boynton Beach, Orlando (Fern Park), Jacksonville Beach, Ocala, Port St. Lucie, St. Petersburg, Bonita Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Tallahassee, Pensacola and Sarasota.