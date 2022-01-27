Murphy releases Q4 results - misses, bumps dividend, capex and production for 2022

Murphy (NYSE:MUR) reported EPS of 40c against expectations of 44c, bumped the dividend 20% to 15c (~2% yield), raised capex guidance by ~30% and production guidance ~6%, on the back of major deliveries in GoM during Q2 2022.

Project deliveries in the Gulf of Mexico, including Samurai , Khaleesi and Mormont remain on track, despite supply-chain challenges. Production is expected from the three projects in Q2.

The Company noted that Suncor-operated (NYSE:SU) Terra Nova arrived in Spain for dry-docking this quarter, as the partnership looks to re-start production following successful negotiations with the local Government.

Taken together, this appears to be an uneventful release. The street lowered numbers into the print, and was likely expecting weakness on hedges / realizations, though results were still a bit worse than expected. However, Management is delivering on key projects, while the dividend, capex and production hikes are largely to be expected given the environment and point in the Company's development cycle.