TowneBank CEO J Morgan Davis to retire

Jan. 27, 2022 8:39 AM ETTOWNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) said J. Morgan Davis, a founding member of the firm and current CEO, plans to retire in 2022.
  • Davis intends to remain in his current position until the appointment of his successor and will serve as a senior advisor to TOWN.
  • The board is leading the succession planning process and has formed a management succession committee.
  • In addition to directing the search for a new CEO, the committee will conduct a comprehensive review of TOWN's long-term management succession plan for its senior leadership.
