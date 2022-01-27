Atlas Air announces new long-term charter agreement with Flexport
Jan. 27, 2022 8:41 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), is expanding its partnership with Flexport to add a third Boeing 747-400 freighter to its existing fleet beginning in September 2022.
- Flexport is a freight forwarding and customs brokerage company.
- The latest long-term charter agreement will broaden Flexport’s network of dedicated freighters to include service from Asia to Los Angeles, Miami and soon, Chicago.
- The additional freighter will increase Flexport’s dedicated airfreight capacity from Atlas Air by 50% and allow for enhanced schedule flexibility as new origins and destinations are added in 2022 and beyond.