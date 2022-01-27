Haemonetics cut to hold at Needham on overly high consensus estimates
Jan. 27, 2022 8:48 AM ETHaemonetics Corporation (HAE)CSLLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Needham has downgraded Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to hold from buy saying that consensus estimates appear to be too high.
- The firm says those estimatse to do adequately account for the expiration of a contract with CSL Plasma (OTCPK:CSLLY) in June 2022.
- Needham also dropped its $86 price target.
"We estimate that consensus requires HAE's non-CSL Plasma sales to grow by ~30% in FY23 and by ~15% in FY24, which is well above normal market growth of 8-10% and seems unrealistic to us even if we assume some sort of price premium for NexSys/Persona," writes analyst Mike Matson.
He adds that the Omicron variant could negatively impact plasma volumes in the near-term, and inflationary pressure could be worse than expected.
