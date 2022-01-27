ApolloMed acquires value-based care technology platform Orma Health
Jan. 27, 2022 8:44 AM ETApollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, has acquired 100% of the fully diluted capitalization of Orma Health and Provider Growth Solutions in accordance with an agreement between ApolloMed, Orma Health and certain equity holders of Orma Health.
- As part of the acquisition, Neil Ahuja, co-founder and CEO of Orma Health, will join ApolloMed as President, Provider Solutions and spearhead continued efforts to enable physicians to transition to value-based care models successfully.
- Yubin Park, co-founder andCTO of Orma Health, will join ApolloMed as Chief Analytics Officer and lead the continued development and integration of Orma Health's AI-driven provider enablement technology into ApolloMed's technology platform.
- The stock has gained about 116% over the last one year.