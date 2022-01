a recent theme, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC both posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but saw their shares fall on supply chain worries. While the Federal Reserve took center stage during the previous session, earnings news was back in focus for Thursday's pre-market trading. Continuing

(NYSE: MCD McDonald'salso lost ground in the wake of its financial figures. Shares fell on an earnings miss.

(NASDAQ: NFLX Looking at one of the morning's standout gainers, Netflixrallied in pre-market action on news that a high-profile investor had stepped into the beleaguered stock.

Decliners

Tesla ( TSLA ) failed to get a boost from a stellar earnings report, as concerns about supply chain bottlenecks weighed on the stock. As a result, shares dipped about 1% in pre-market action.

TSLA reported quarterly non-GAAP net income of $2.9B, with revenue that jumped 65% from last year to $17.7B. However, the EV powerhouse warned that its facilities can't run at full capacity because of supply chain problems, an issue investors fear could leak into 2022 results.

Elsewhere, McDonald's ( MCD ) came under pressure following the release of its quarterly results. The fast-food chain reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.23 -- $0.11 below the amount projected by analysts. Revenue failed to top consensus as well, despite rising 13% from last year to reach $6B.

Hurt by the earnings miss , MCD slipped nearly 3% before the opening bell.

Meanwhile, analysts worried about the company's heavy investment plans and a potential PC inventory correction. Given the outlook, INTC slipped about 3% in pre-market action.

Gainer