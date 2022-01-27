Nurosene teams up for research on mitochondrial genetics in neurodegenerative diseases
Jan. 27, 2022 8:45 AM ETNurosene Health Inc. (MNNDF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nurosene Health's (OTCPK:MNNDF) unit NertraMark was selected by Mitacs, with the MitoCanada Foundation, Mitochondrial Innovation Initiative and The University of Toronto, to conduct research into mitochondrial genetics in neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases.
- "This research is critical for patients because it will enhance Nurosene's proprietary machine intelligence, allow us to fast-track the identification of novel and commercially viable drug candidates, and accelerate the build of our drug IP portfolio. Furthermore, this will enhance Nurosene's clinical trial AI offering, which de-risks clinical trials for the Pharma industry," said Nurosene's CSO Joseph Geraci.