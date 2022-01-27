Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment surges after enters 10-year pact with Genesis Global
Jan. 27, 2022 8:45 AM ETHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), HOFVWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) has signed a 10-year agreement with Genesis Global, a leading, mobile-first global gaming operator.
- The arrangement will make Genesis Global the official mobile sports-betting partner of the company.
- The new pact also includes a sponsorship component which includes support of the Hall of Fantasy League adding Genesis to HOFV’s family of world-class sponsors, and a future limited equity interest in Genesis.
- The agreement will also provide ample opportunities for cross-marketing, branding and direct engagement with consumers for both entities.
- Genesis will leverage its operational expertise in its partnership with HOFV to provide a mobile sports-betting platform that provides easy and remote access to mobile iGaming.
- Shares are up 9.82% PM.