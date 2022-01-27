Tractor Supply pops after maintaining sizzling comparable sales growth pace

Jan. 27, 2022 8:46 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Agricultural tractors

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) jumps in early trading after topping Q4 estimates with comparable store sales growth of 12.7%. Guidance from Tractor Supply also beat the consensus expectation, including an outlook for operating margin of over 10%.

Bank of America reminds that the solid growth for TSCO comes on top of comparable sales growth of 27.3% in Q4 of 2020 and that the retailer's two-year growth maintained a consistent 43% to 44% pace throughout 202.1

BofA's breakdown: "Although gross margins were lower YoY due to cost inflation, higher transportation costs, and unfavorable product mix toward consumable, usable and edible products (NASDAQ:CUE), operating margin came in ahead of our expectations... While TSCO has a mixed track record of ultimately meeting or exceeding its initial guidance by year-end, the last two years under CEO Hal Lawton have established a consistent beat-and-raise pattern."

Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) are up 5.13% premarket to $217.75 vs. the 52-week trading range of $139.11 to $239.86.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.