Tractor Supply pops after maintaining sizzling comparable sales growth pace

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) jumps in early trading after topping Q4 estimates with comparable store sales growth of 12.7%. Guidance from Tractor Supply also beat the consensus expectation, including an outlook for operating margin of over 10%.

Bank of America reminds that the solid growth for TSCO comes on top of comparable sales growth of 27.3% in Q4 of 2020 and that the retailer's two-year growth maintained a consistent 43% to 44% pace throughout 202.1

BofA's breakdown: "Although gross margins were lower YoY due to cost inflation, higher transportation costs, and unfavorable product mix toward consumable, usable and edible products (NASDAQ:CUE), operating margin came in ahead of our expectations... While TSCO has a mixed track record of ultimately meeting or exceeding its initial guidance by year-end, the last two years under CEO Hal Lawton have established a consistent beat-and-raise pattern."

Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) are up 5.13% premarket to $217.75 vs. the 52-week trading range of $139.11 to $239.86.