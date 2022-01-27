Health Canada authorizes Lilly's Verzenio for HR+ HER2- early breast cancer patients
Jan. 27, 2022 8:47 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces that Health Canada has authorized Verzenio (abemaciclib) (tablets), in combination with endocrine therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2-negative, node-positive, early breast cancer at high risk of disease recurrence based on clinicopathological features and a Ki-67 score ≥20%. Ki-67 is a marker of cellular proliferation.
- Verzenio is the first and only CDK4/6 inhibitor approved for this patient population. The drug was previously approved by Health Canada in August 2019 for metastatic breast cancer.
- Verzenio is available in tablet strengths of 200 mg, 150 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg.