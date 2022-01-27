Health Canada authorizes Lilly's Verzenio for HR+ HER2- early breast cancer patients

Jan. 27, 2022 8:47 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments

Pink Stethoscope and Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon on Pink Background

MicroStockHub/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces that Health Canada has authorized Verzenio (abemaciclib) (tablets), in combination with endocrine therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2-negative, node-positive, early breast cancer at high risk of disease recurrence based on clinicopathological features and a Ki-67 score ≥20%. Ki-67 is a marker of cellular proliferation.
  • Verzenio is the first and only CDK4/6 inhibitor approved for this patient population. The drug was previously approved by Health Canada in August 2019 for metastatic breast cancer.
  • Verzenio is available in tablet strengths of 200 mg, 150 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.