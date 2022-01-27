Taoping partners with 3 firms for naked-eye 3D iGallery, Smart Station projects

Jan. 27, 2022 8:48 AM ETTAOPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) enters into a 5-year strategic cooperation agreement with 3 firms to cooperate on naked-eye 3D iGallery and Smart Station projects.
  • The companies are BOE Yiyun Technology, Sichuan Lvfa Environmental Technology and Wuxi Centennial Ronghua Technology Development.
  • TAOP will be responsible for the market development of the projects through its Taoping Alliance network and the overall operation of the new media advertising of Smart Station.
  • The 3 partners are responsible for integrating and leveraging their resources in brand, technology, channel, content and operation to promote the development of these projects.
  • With naked-eye 3D iGallery, audience can enjoy digital art displayed in iGallery without wearing 3D glasses.
  • Smart Station is a modular smart portable public toilet based on IoT and biotechnology.
