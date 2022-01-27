ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Piper Sandler upgraded the stock after the software company reported fourth-quarter results that were "solid" and the recent pullback in the stock gives investors an opportunity to own the name.

Analyst Rob Owens raised his rating to overweight, but kept the $650 price target, after the company said it generated $1.61 billion in revenue and earned an adjusted $1.46 per share.

Owens noted that subscription billings accelerated and large deal strength underpinned the quarter, but with the digital transformation and strong IT spending for 2022 ongoing, ServiceNow is poised to succeed.

"With digital transformation initiatives sustaining and IT spending outlook strong into 2022, we believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on meaningful tailwinds," Owens wrote in a note to clients. "The initial outlook for '22 provided further evidence of the strong demand environment with 28% CC subscription growth guide flat to '21 levels. Considering the durable tailwinds supporting the business, we expect this to materialize into continued execution and upside as '22 plays out, which implies potential revenue acceleration."

ServiceNow (NOW) shares are soaring in pre-market trading, gaining 11% to $537.70.

Owens added that ServiceNow (NOW) delivered strength across the platform and the first-quarter guide implies subscription growth of about 25%, but that's hurt by 2.5% headwinds of foreign exchange issues.

"Commentary from the call and initial outlook for the coming year indicated strong trends for the business, with growth likely to sustain across the broader platform, verticals and [geographies]," Owens explained. "With durable, long-term tailwinds likely to buoy results and upside to an already strong growth guide for the year, we believe investors should be opportunistic after a recent pullback in shares."

Prior to earnings, investment firm Macquarie said ServiceNow (NOW) is one of the best positioned software-as-a-service stocks for 2022.