H.B. Fuller finalizes acquisition of coating/primer manufacturer Apollo
Jan. 27, 2022
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has finalized the acquisition of Tamworth, UK-based liquid adhesive, sealant, coating & primer manufacturer, Apollo.
- Apollo will operate within H.B. Fuller's existing Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives business. The company is likely to generate 2022 revenue of ~£42M and EBITDA of ~£11M.
- The acquisition complements H.B. Fuller's Construction Adhesives businesses in Europe and its recent addition in early January 2022 of Fourny in Belgium.
- Total purchase price for the two acquisitions was $211M, a multiple of 12.3X EBITDA before synergies. Annual run-rate synergies of $8M are expected to be realized over the next three years, resulting in a post synergy multiple of 8.4X EBITDA.
- H.B. Fuller President and CEO Jim Owens stated, "With these acquisitions, we have added deep market knowledge, strong customer relationships and a local manufacturing footprint, which will enable H.B. Fuller to capitalize on access to regional capabilities in the UK and core Europe and to fully leverage our CA technology portfolio much more effectively."