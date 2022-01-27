Splash Beverage Group inks distribution pact with D. Bertoline & Son
Jan. 27, 2022 8:52 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV), SBEV.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) has signed a distribution pact with D. Bertoline & Sons to distribute all Splash brand beverages through the D. Bertoline network.
- "On the heels of recent distribution agreements in Florida, Arkansas and Southern California, this latest agreement secures a strong foothold in a densely populated northeast region. D. Bertoline & Sons is an AB ONE wholesaler with a large presence in New York State’s Hudson Valley region. We believe this is another validation arising from our distribution agreement with AB ONE whose territory includes New York City among other major territories,” says Robert Nistico, Chairman and CEO.
- Shares are down 1.30% PM.